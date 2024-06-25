Indian Army launches Agniveer recruitment Phase II

The Indian Army has announced the Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process.

"This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. The recruitment rally is free, fair, and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout," the PRO Defence, Guwahati said.

Related Articles

The Agnipath recruitment scheme was rolled out in June 2022 for short-term induction of personnel with the aim of bringing down the age profile of the three services. Under the scheme, recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years is done with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The recruitment process involves two phases, the first being an online computer-based written examination and the second phase being the recruitment rally.

Recently, a group of secretaries from 10 key ministries were tasked to review the Agnipath scheme. They were asked to suggest ways to make the armed forces recruitment programme more attractive.