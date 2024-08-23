Indian Army's tactical drone accidentally crosses LoC and Lands in Pakistan

A tactical drone belonging to the Indian Army accidentally crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from the Rajouri sector into Pakistan on Friday morning, sources confirmed to India Today TV. The Pakistan Army has reportedly recovered the drone following its unintended landing.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 AM while the drone was engaged in a routine surveillance mission. In response to the situation, the Indian Army is expected to initiate discussions with the Pakistan Army at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level.

This incident follows closely with a technical malfunction involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a fighter jet experienced issues that resulted in the inadvertent release of a practice bomb near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The bomb, intended for training exercises, fell in an open area near the Pakistan border, causing an explosion and a crater at the impact site.

In response to the situation, IAF authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the malfunction that led to the accidental deployment. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported as a result of the incident.

The IAF announced on social media platform X, stating, "An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported."

An air store refers to any external payload or equipment attached to fighter jets for specific missions. Both occurrences underscore the complexities and risks associated with military operations in sensitive border areas.

