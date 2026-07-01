Indian Railways lets you book Vande Bharat seats up to 15 minutes before departure now; Here's how to do it

Indian Railways has quietly fixed one of the more frustrating parts of train travel. Vacant seats on Vande Bharat Express and other reserved trains can now be booked up to 15 minutes before departure, even after the reservation chart has been prepared, according to a report by News 18.

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What's changed

Until now, booking options closed once the chart was drawn up, leaving empty seats unused and last-minute travellers with few options. Under the revised system, any seats that remain unoccupied after chart preparation stay bookable right up to 15 minutes before the train pulls out. The change is aimed at reducing empty seats while giving passengers with urgent or unplanned travel needs a better shot at a confirmed ticket.

How to book

Passengers can access this facility through the IRCTC website, the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app or authorised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The option will only appear if seats are genuinely vacant after the chart has been finalised, availability will vary by train and departure.

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Who benefits

The facility is likely to be most useful for passengers who need to travel at short notice or those who couldn't secure a confirmed ticket during the regular booking window. By keeping vacant berths accessible until close to departure, Railways hopes to improve overall seat occupancy across the network.

Before you head to the station

Railways has advised passengers to check seat availability before leaving home, reach the station well before scheduled departure, carry a valid identity proof and book only through official channels, the IRCTC website, Rail Connect app or authorised PRS counters.