Ola shares extend gains as Q1 FY27 registrations nearly double; what analysts are saying

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd continued their strong upward movement for the second consecutive session on Wednesday after the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm announced that its Q1 FY27 VAHAN registrations nearly doubled quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The stock surged 4.75 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 45.87. At this level, it has climbed 13.48 per cent in two trading days.

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"Ola Electric today announced that it registered 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY27, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in Q4 FY26, according to VAHAN data. The quarter concluded with 16,144 registrations in June 2026, reflecting sustained business momentum and the company's strongest monthly performance in recent quarters," it stated in an exchange filing.

"The strong sequential growth demonstrates continued improvement in retail execution, customer demand and product availability, building on the operational initiatives undertaken over the last few quarters. June's performance further reinforces the positive trajectory seen through the quarter, as the company continues to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing electric two-wheeler market," Ola added.

Additionally, the upmove was supported by the Delhi Cabinet's approval of the EV Policy 2026-2030, which carries a budgetary outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

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With that being said, Ola Electric informed bourses last month that its subsidiary has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell.

Market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the EV company's ongoing cell development efforts could provide it with a competitive edge going forward.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "Ola Electric shares gained momentum after witnessing strong buying interest near key support levels, backed by improved trading volumes. The stock has been recovering from its recent lows, indicating renewed investor confidence after a prolonged correction. While the technical setup has turned positive in the near term, the company continues to face challenges such as intense competition in the electric two-wheeler market, profitability concerns, and execution risks."

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He added, "Investors should closely monitor sales figures, margin improvement, and progress in expanding its product portfolio. Long-term prospects remain linked to India's growing EV adoption, but sustained earnings growth and operational performance will be crucial for the stock to maintain its recovery."

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, stated, "The stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 44. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 46.7 could lead to an upside target of Rs 50 in the near term."

Given the stock's elevated volatility, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said it may be suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.