Indian Railways revises cancellation charges rules: Here's what travellers should know

Indian Railways has revised its ticket cancellation framework and eased boarding point norms, setting the stage for a shift in how passengers plan and manage journeys.

The changes, rolling out between April 1 and April 15, 2026, link refunds more closely to cancellation timing while giving travellers greater flexibility to switch boarding stations closer to departure.

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New cancellation rules: What changes

Under the revised system, refunds will now depend on how early a ticket is cancelled.

Passengers cancelling more than 72 hours before departure will receive the maximum refund, with only a flat cancellation charge per passenger applied.

For cancellations made between 24 and 72 hours, 25% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum charge.

The penalties rise sharply for late cancellations. If a ticket is cancelled between 24 hours and 8 hours before departure, 50% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum charge. No refund will be allowed for cancellations made less than 8 hours before departure or at the time of departure.

Cancellation rules at a glance

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Time before departure Rule Deduction More than 72 hours Maximum refund Flat cancellation charge 72 to 24 hours Standard window 25% of fare 24 to 8 hours Late cancellation 50% of fare Less than 8 hours Closed window No refund At departure — No refund

Boarding point change: More flexibility

In a key relief for passengers, Indian Railways has allowed a change in boarding point up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.

Passengers can now change their boarding station much closer to departure, a shift from the earlier rule where such changes were only allowed before chart preparation.

The provision is expected to help travellers in cities with multiple stations, allowing them to board from a more convenient location.

Why rules have been tightened

The move to revise refund rules is aimed at addressing misuse in the booking system.

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“According to an assessment of touts ticketing patterns, touts would book extra tickets and cancel unsold ones before train departure times, gaining significant booking amounts back as refunds,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

He added that stricter refund norms are intended to curb such practices.

What were the rules earlier

Earlier, cancellation charges were based on shorter time windows and class-based flat rates.

Passengers cancelling confirmed tickets more than 48 hours before departure paid a flat fee, while those cancelling between 48 hours and 12 hours lost 25% of the fare. Cancellations within 12 hours and up to 4 hours before departure attracted a 50% deduction.

No refund was allowed if tickets were not cancelled or a TDR was not filed up to 4 hours before departure.

For waitlisted tickets, a nominal ₹20 plus GST was deducted if cancelled up to 4 hours before departure, while fully waitlisted tickets were automatically cancelled after chart preparation with a full refund.

Full refunds were also issued in cases where trains were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours, subject to conditions.