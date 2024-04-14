Indian Railways to implement IoT-based technology to address one of its ‘biggest’ problems

Indian Railways aims to address the issue of smelly and dirty toilets on trains by leveraging technology, as reported by The Economic Times. Despite various modernization efforts, passenger complaints about unclean toilets persist.

The Railways Board is considering the use of IoT-based technology to detect foul odors in train toilets, as per the report. Mumbai-based startup Viliso Technologies has been chosen for the project, which will initially be tested in selected coaches.

Smart systems equipped with sensors are being developed to detect foul smells in train toilets. These sensors can identify volatile compounds and molecules in the air, sending data to a central hub for analysis. Based on this analysis, automated responses can be triggered, such as alerting sanitation crews for cleaning when foul smells are detected. This real-time monitoring enables faster intervention and better odour control.

Viliso Technologies offers IoT-based products for improved sanitation, including Gandhvedh, an electronic device that monitors odor, Total Volatile Organic Compound (TVOC), temperature, and humidity. Installed in toilets, Gandhvedh sends odor data to mobile and web apps used by caretakers or monitoring authorities responsible for sanitation.

It's unclear if Gandhvedh is the specific product Indian Railways plans to use in trains and station toilets for odor detection and monitoring.