Indian Railways'100-day plan: Introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper variants; expedite Kashmir rail projects

As a part of its ambitious agenda to better connectivity across states, the Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce the sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat train. Officials revealed that the project is expected to expedite critical rail connectivity projects in Kashmir within the first 100 days of the new government's tenure.

Scheduled for rollout shortly after the new government takes office, Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, is putting the finishing touches on the sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat trains.

Unlike their chair-seating counterparts, these trains are designed for long-distance overnight journeys, promising enhanced comfort for passengers embarking on extended trips. The Economic Times reported quoting officials aware of the matter.

On the other hand, the 100-day plan also includes completing the procurement process of other equipment by August 2026, which is required to begin the bullet train trial run.

Thus, the Indian railway's initiative also aligns with the government's increased budgetary allocation for rolling stock production, surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore in the interim budget for 2024-25.

Under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, work is progressing on 200 sleeper variant Vande Bharat trains aimed at meeting diverse passenger needs and preferences.

The Vande Bharat trains, currently being used, have chair seating, limiting their use to daytime and shorter routes that are covered in a few hours.

In addition to enhancing passenger comfort and convenience, the railway authorities are focusing on bolstering connectivity in the Kashmir region. A pivotal project in this regard is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL), slated to integrate Kashmir with the national rail network.

While travel to Katra in Jammu via Indian Railways is feasible, extending the journey by train to Srinagar remains crucial. With an estimated cost of Rs 37,012 crore, the USBRL initiative aims to bridge this connectivity gap, facilitating seamless travel across the region.