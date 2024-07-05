Indians forced into service with Russian Army: Jaishankar on Indians stranded in Russia

In a recent meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Sergey Lavrov in SCO meet in Astana, Kazakhstan, the issue of Indians stranded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone was a key point of discussion.

Minister Jaishankar conveyed a strong message to Lavrov regarding the situation faced by Indian citizens who had been recruited by the Russian Army, emphasising the need for their safe return to India.

Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar stated, "Several Indians have been pressed into service with the Russian Army. Only when they come back will we know the full circumstances. But whatever the circumstances are, to us it is unacceptable that Indian citizens find themselves in the army of another country in a warzone."

He further stressed the importance of cooperation between India and Russia to facilitate the return of these individuals.

Acknowledging India's concerns, Lavrov assured Jaishankar of his cooperation, confirming that the Indian Foreign Ministry has communicated with the Russian Defence Ministry on this matter. Jaishankar expressed his commitment to ensuring the safe return of all stranded Indians and urged a stronger follow-up to address the issue effectively.

Additionally, Jaishankar highlighted the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia as an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries. Referring to the delay in annual summits due to the pandemic, he emphasised the significance of continued communication and collaboration between India and Russia.

The news comes in the wake of reports that around 20 Indian nationals were allegedly misled into fighting for the Russian Army in the conflict against Ukraine, resulting in casualties among the Indian workers. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the return of 10 individuals who were part of the support staff for the Russian Army earlier this year.

Moreover, earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered a human trafficking network that deceived Indian nationals with promises of lucrative job opportunities abroad but instead sent them to conflict zones like the Russia-Ukraine border.

(with agency inputs)