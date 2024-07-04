'Respecting LAC, ensuring peace...': S Jaishankar meets China's foreign minister Wang Yi at SCO meet

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, met his Chinese Counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Operation (SCO) Heads of State summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The meeting between the two leaders reportedly paid attention to finding a solution to the ongoing issues surrounding the India-China border. Particularly around the Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control.

In his discussion with Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasised the urgency of resolving the outstanding concerns in border areas as soon as possible. In order to find an early solution to the pending concerns in the border areas, the two ministers decided to "redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels".

Jaishankar took it to social media platform X, where he posted about the success of the meet with Wang Yi. His post read, "Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas."

He further talked about how the two leaders agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end.

"Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties."

According to a previous release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders of the SCO are anticipated to examine the organisation's 20 years of operations and talk about the current and future of multilateral cooperation.

It is anticipated that the leaders would also talk about regional and global significance matters.

