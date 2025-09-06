India’s biggest economic influencer powers Rs 45,000 cr economy in 2025; expert reveals sector-wise impact

Ganesh Chaturthi festival: Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Complete Circle Consultants, has called Ganpati Bappa India’s “biggest economic influencer,” noting that the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival fuels a staggering economy of at least Rs 45,000 crore. In a post on X, Chadha emphasized that every year when Bappa arrives, it’s not just homes that light up—the entire economy does.

According to Chadha, the festival-driven economic activity has grown from Rs 25,000 crore in 2024 and is projected to cross Rs 45,000 crore in 2025. The major contribution comes from top metropolitan hubs like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, which together generate a Rs 7,000 crore festive economy encompassing idols, sweets, decor, pandals, transport, and more.

Breaking down the sector-wise impact, the festival supports Rs 500 crore in idol sales, Rs 2,000 crore in modaks and sweets, Rs 3,000 crore in catering and snacks, Rs 3,000 crore in festival merchandise, Rs 5,000 crore in event management, and Rs 10,000 crore in local spending. Even Indian Railways feels Bappa’s magic, with 380 Ganpati special trains operating this year to cater to the Konkan rush.

Behind these impressive figures are thousands of small-scale livelihoods: the karigars molding clay idols, mithaiwalas selling modaks, caterers feeding pandal volunteers, and decorators arranging elaborate mandaps.

Last year, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) noted a business surge of Rs 25,000 crore during Ganesh Chaturthi. CAIT Secretary General Emeritus Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the festival’s economic impact across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. CAIT National President BC Bhartia added that India hosts around 20 lakh Ganesh pandals during the festival, with Maharashtra leading at over 7 lakh, followed by Karnataka with 5 lakh, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh with 2 lakh each. With minimum spending of Rs 50,000 per pandal, total expenditures on setup, decoration, and rituals alone exceed Rs 10,000 crore.

Chadha summed it up by saying, “Bappa doesn’t just bless homes; he blesses livelihoods. He blesses the economy.” The festival, while a spiritual celebration, has firmly established itself as a massive economic engine, benefiting industries ranging from handicrafts and food to transport and event management, proving that Ganesh Chaturthi is as much about prosperity as it is about devotion.