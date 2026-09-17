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India’s chip industry gets a boost: Tata Electronics to sign 16 deals across Japan, Europe, US and India

India’s chip industry gets a boost: Tata Electronics to sign 16 deals across Japan, Europe, US and India

The company is bringing together global and Indian players across the semiconductor supply chain as it scales up its manufacturing plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 6:16 PM IST
India’s chip industry gets a boost: Tata Electronics to sign 16 deals across Japan, Europe, US and IndiaThe agreements cover different parts of the semiconductor value chain and include companies involved in areas such as equipment, chemicals, materials and infrastructure.

Tata Electronics is set to sign 16 agreements with companies across Europe, Japan, Singapore, India and other markets at SEMICON India 2026, as the company pushes ahead with its semiconductor manufacturing plans in the country, PTI reported on Thursday.

Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur said the company's semiconductor fabrication plant, or 'fab', in Dholera, Gujarat, and its packaging facility in Assam are "on track" to meet the scheduled commitments made to the government.

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Terming chips and semiconductors as an industry of the future, Thakur said India is ready to write the next chapter of the semiconductor story.

"Five years ago, India Semiconductor Mission was formed. Today, there are 12 factories which are under different stages of completion, and we are already exporting Made in India chips to customers globally," he said, outlining India's growing prowess in the global chip-making ecosystem.

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The government is "in perfect sync with the semiconductor industry", bringing conducive policies that are building the foundational layer of a vibrant ecosystem and removing the barriers, he said, addressing the inaugural session of SEMICON India 2026.

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"This is Bharat's velocity of electronics innovation. In just 12 years, India's electronics industry has grown from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to over Rs 13 lakh crore in 2026," he said.

Tata Electronics to sign 16 agreements

At the ongoing SEMICON India event, Tata Electronics will be signing 16 MOUs, Thakur said.

"There are companies like Nexperia and BESI from Europe, JSR, Fujifilm, Enomoto..from Japan, Kelington from Malaysia,  Ascendas Firstspace from Singapore,  L&T Semiconductors, Inox Air Products, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya from India, and other partners from the US, Europe, and India, all specialising in different parts of the Semi-Conductor Laboratory value chain," Thakur said.

The agreements cover different parts of the semiconductor value chain and include companies involved in areas such as equipment, chemicals, materials and infrastructure.

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Dholera fab, Assam facility on track

Thakur said Tata Electronics is making rapid progress on its greenfield semiconductor projects.

"At Tata Electronics alone, there is rapid progress across greenfield projects.

"The 'fab' in Dholera (in Gujarat) and the packaging facility in Assam are on track to meet the scheduled commitments we have made to the government," he said.

Tata Electronics has also created over 150,000 direct jobs, according to Thakur.

"Each semiconductor job creates 10 jobs in the ecosystem, and there are thousands of ecosystem jobs being created by Tata Electronics. We have 65 per cent women in our workforce, many from remote villages and marginalised communities across this country," he said.

In Dholera, Tata Electronics has brought together more than 450 ecosystem partners to build the semiconductor fab. These partners span construction, equipment, chemicals and material partnerships.

"A few months ago, we signed a partnership with ASML, the global leader in lithography, in your presence," he said, thanking the government for elevating semiconductor partnerships to the global stage.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 2:01 PM IST
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