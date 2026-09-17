CFF Fluid Control shares: Multibagger small-cap stock surges nearly 9% to hit record high; here's why

"The Company should make a note to quote the relevant code numbers allotted to its securities (as mentioned in the attached notice), while carrying out correspondence in future with the Exchange in respect of matters such as date(s) of closure of its Register of Members, Record Date, matters relating to dividend, bonus shares, rights issue, preferential offer and conversion of debentures into equity shares," CFF Fluid stated.

"The Company should submit Corporate Compliances and various other filings through the online listing portal called the Listing Centre. The URL for this portal is http://listing.bseindia.com. For further details, please refer to the relevant notices issued by the Exchange and available on the BSE website," it added.

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"The Company shall note that on migration from SME Platform to BSE's Main Board Trading Platform, all the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 shall become applicable to the Company, including but not limited to Corporate Governance provisions, from the first date of trading on the Main Board," the company further stated.

Earlier this month, CFF Fluid said it had received contracts for the supply of services and equipment from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Naval Dockyard and Naval Group India Pvt Ltd, with a combined value of around Rs 15.29 crore.

The Mazagon Dock contract is required to be executed by November 2026, while the delivery timelines for the Naval Dockyard and Naval Group contracts are August 2028 and February 2028, respectively.