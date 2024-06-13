scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
India's GDP to grow at 8% in 2024, says CII Prez Sanjiv Puri

Feedback

India's GDP to grow at 8% in 2024, says CII Prez Sanjiv Puri

During the event, Sanjiv Puri emphasized that policy interventions, particularly the ones aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), have strengthened the Indian economy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
During the event, Puri emphasized that policy interventions, particularly the ones aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), have strengthened the Indian economy. During the event, Puri emphasized that policy interventions, particularly the ones aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), have strengthened the Indian economy.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has estimated India's GDP to record a robust 8 percent growth in FY25, the newly elected CII President Sanjiv Puri said while showing optimism about India's economic growth.

"The growth rate is poised to touch 8 per cent during the current year marking the fourth consecutive year of above 7 percent plus growth. While the growth estimate is above consensus, the experience of previous years is that India has outperformed initial estimates by a wide margin," he said.

Puri was at an event organised by the industry body on Thursday. The event was focused on the country's Economic Growth Outlook and the key reform priorities for the country. It also highlighted the industry expectations from the Union Budget.

During the event, Puri emphasized that policy interventions, particularly the ones aimed at improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), have strengthened the Indian economy.

He pointed out that several sectors including agriculture, information technology, services, and global trade are poised for further improvement.

CII's positive outlook is based on several key factors. The organisation expects India to grow at a rate of 8 percent.

According to the CII, the measures implemented by the government aimed at simplifying business processes. These measures have been beneficial for both small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the backbone of the nation.

CII also showed confidence in the government's ability to manage inflation. The trade organisation noted that inflation is expected to remain close to the range of 4 and 4.5 percent in 2024.

 

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement