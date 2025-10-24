India’s northern border sees Chinese missile site near Pangong Lake with hidden launch bays: Report

At the banks of the eastern part of Pangong Lake in Tibet, roughly 110 km from one of the 2020 border clash hot‑spots, satellite imagery reveals a new Chinese air‑defence complex under construction.

Images collected by the OSINT arm of India Today and US‑based space intelligence provider Vantor show a facility at the lake’s eastern shore — near a friction point from the 2020 clashes — with buildings identified as command‑and‑control, barracks, vehicle sheds, munition storage and radar positions.

The most remarkable feature of the site, defence analysts say, are covered missile‑launch positions equipped with sliding or retractable roofs designed for Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) vehicles. These bays appear capable of hosting two launch vehicles each and conceal their deployment until launch.

Analysts at US‑based geospatial intelligence firm AllSource Analysis suggest the shelters may house the Chinese long‑range HQ‑9 surface‑to‑air missile (SAM) system, providing both concealment and hardened protection for launch assets.

A replica of this complex was identified at Gar County — around 65 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and opposite India’s upgraded Nyoma airfield in Ladakh. Satellite footage from Vantor dated September 29 shows at least one open roof at a launch bay, possibly revealing the TEL launchers themselves.

“This covered missile launch positions feature a roof with hatches, allowing the launchers to remain concealed and protected while firing through the hatches when opened,” AllSource Analysis states. “This configuration reduces opportunities to detect the presence or exact positions of TELs within the complex and shields them from possible strikes.”

While such protected launch positions mark a novel deployment along the India‑Tibet frontier, analysts note that similar hardened facilities have already been reported at Chinese military outposts in the South China Sea.

India’s military infrastructure build‑up along the northern border has emphasised mobility and logistics, but this latest imagery highlights that China is now investing in deeper air‑defence and hardened launch architecture in front‑line zones.