India’s sky shield under Modi: How S-400, Barak-8 and Akash form a deadly drone deterrent

In a swift and coordinated counter to Pakistan’s missile retaliation after Operation Sindoor, India’s air defence grid stood unshaken, intercepting every missile and drone aimed at military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Not a single hostile projectile reached its target.

This marked not only a tactical victory but a strategic milestone for India’s airspace security infrastructure, shaped over the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The response exposed glaring gaps in Pakistan’s air defence capabilities and highlighted India’s emergence as a regional air power.

Multi-layered shield in action

India’s counteroffensive and defence framework is anchored by systems like the S-400 Triumf, Barak-8 medium-range missiles, Akash surface-to-air systems, and the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid. DRDO’s indigenous anti-drone technologies and the Man Portable Counter Drone Systems (MPCDS), deployed just last year, played a critical role in neutralising Pakistani drones.

Offence matched defence

The precision of India's retaliation was no less striking. Operation Sindoor involved not just the destruction of nine terror camps but also the demolition of a Chinese-supplied HQ-9 air defence unit in Lahore and damage to radar infrastructure.

This was powered by a combat-ready force structure including Rafale jets with SCALP and HAMMER missiles, locally-built loitering munitions, and Harop drones manufactured in India. These loitering drones, deployed for the first time in a live operation, executed simultaneous precision strikes on Pakistani air defence facilities in Karachi and Lahore.

A decade of building resilience

The current resilience is the result of consistent strategic investment: