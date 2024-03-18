IndiGo announces direct flight from Bengaluru to Lakshadweep from March 31

Boosting air connectivity to Lakshadweep, IndiGo on Monday announced a direct flight between Bengaluru and Agatti island starting from March 31. The services between Bengaluru and Agatti will commence from March 31, IndiGo said, adding that Agatti will be the 88th domestic and 121st overall destination in the airline's network.

IndiGo will be using ATR aircraft, having around 78 seats, on the route. The airline said Agatti, the virtual gateway to Lakshadweep, is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking.

"The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I, and Parali-II which lie in close proximity," it added.

Lakshadweep came into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the island and pitched it as a tourist destination for Indians. However, three Maldivian Deputy Ministers mocked and made derogatory comments against PM Modi. A section of Indians reacted sharply and ran a '#BoycottMaldives' campaign across online forums.

In January this year, Alliance Air, the only Indian airline that operates to Lakshadweep, started additional flights Kochi-Agatti-Kochi. A senior official of Alliance Air informed that the additional flights will operate two days a week i.e on Sunday and Wednesday.