An IndiGo flight carrying 227 passengers encountered severe turbulence over northern India, the pilot’s request to divert into Pakistani airspace was met with denial. The aircraft, battered by a hailstorm that damaged its nose and disabled the autopilot, managed a safe landing in Srinagar — thanks to the crew’s skill and support from the Indian Air Force.

On May 23, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressed the incident, stating that a full investigation is underway and hinting at possible diplomatic recourse under the Chicago Convention.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that Pakistan denied airspace access to the IndiGo flight amid critical weather conditions, placing all 227 passengers at risk. The mid-air crisis, triggered by a hailstorm, left the aircraft with a damaged nose and a non-functional autopilot system.

Despite these challenges, the crew executed a safe landing in Srinagar. Indian Air Force assistance was also provided after Pakistan’s refusal, sources said.

“We are going to thoroughly investigate it. We are waiting for the investigation report from the DGCA... if we see any wrongdoing, then we are going to take action,” said Kinjarapu, commending the pilot and crew for averting disaster.

The minister also mentioned a review of IndiGo’s code-share agreement with Turkish Airlines, stressing that any decision on the matter should align with national interest.

The government is also considering whether to invoke the Chicago Convention — formally known as the Convention on International Civil Aviation — against Pakistan. Signed in 1944, the convention enshrines the principle of state sovereignty over airspace while promoting cooperation and safety in international aviation. It also led to the creation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to oversee compliance.