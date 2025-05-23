Business Today
Air Force assisted IndiGo flight to land after Pakistan denied airspace entry: Report

Indian Air Force sources told India Today TV, the flight, 6E-2142, faced heavy turbulence and incurred visible damage to its nose (radome) as a result of unexpected weather changes over North India on Wednesday night.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 23, 2025 6:59 PM IST
Indian Air Force sources confirmed that the denial was in line with a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority in April

The IndiGo flight bound from Delhi to Srinagar, with over 220 passengers on board, including Members of Parliament, was safely guided to land on May 21 after it was denied emergency access to Pakistani airspace during a severe hailstorm. Indian Air Force sources told India Today TV, the flight, 6E-2142, faced heavy turbulence and incurred visible damage to its nose (radome) as a result of unexpected weather changes over North India on Wednesday night.

The IndiGo flight that encountered severe turbulence initially requested the northern air traffic control (ATC), which is under the Indian Air Force (IAF), to deviate towards Pakistan before contacting the Lahore ATC to avoid the storm. Both requests were denied, forcing the pilot to navigate the hailstorm and land the aircraft (6E-2142) in Srinagar.

Indian Air Force sources confirmed that the denial was in line with a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority, specifically A0220/25, which prohibited Indian-registered civilian and military aircraft from entering Pakistani airspace.

Upon receiving this information, Northern Area Control quickly informed the IndiGo crew in compliance with the NOTAM and began coordinating with Delhi Area Control. Additionally, the crew was supplied with Lahore control frequencies in case authorisation could be obtained for a diversion due to weather conditions, sources have shared.

Upon Pakistan's denial, the flight redirected its path towards Srinagar. Subsequently, the Indian Air Force offered immediate support by providing control vectors and groundspeed updates to assist the aircraft in navigating challenging conditions and facilitating a secure landing.

