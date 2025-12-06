IndiGo flight ops 'steadily resuming', says Delhi airport after 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that IndiGo's flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the disruption caused due to operational reasons. The airport authorities requested people to check the status of their flight on their official website or contact the airline.

The development came after cancellations soared on Friday, affecting over 1,000 flights—more than half of IndiGo's normal daily operations. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded, raising concerns about the airline's preparedness and management.

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, has acknowledged severe operational disruptions impacting the airline in recent days.

Elbers confirmed, "I want to share with you that we have experienced severe operational disruptions for the past few days. Since then, the crisis continues to aggravate, with today, December 5th, being the most severely impacted day with the number of cancellations well over a thousand or more than half of our number of daily flights," highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Elbers issued an apology to customers: "I, on behalf of all of us at IndiGo, would like to extend our sincerest apologies for the major inconvenience this has caused many of our customers on account of delays or cancellations."

He outlined the recovery timeline: "Full operational recovery is expected to take five to ten days, with gradual normalisation of services anticipated between December 10 and 15. Passengers are advised to monitor flight updates closely," Elbers said.

The crisis is linked to adjustments in IndiGo's crew management and planning. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cited the airline's inadequate planning for revised fatigue-management regulations as a root cause of cascading delays and cancellations.

The DGCA has launched a formal inquiry and formed a four-member committee to review the airline's internal oversight. Authorities said IndiGo had received multiple advisories about the need for robust planning to adapt to regulatory changes, but did not act sufficiently.

IndiGo, which carries about two-thirds of India's domestic air traffic, is working to limit further disruptions. The airline has asked passengers not to come to airports for cancelled flights to help manage crowds and avoid additional delays.