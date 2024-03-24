scorecardresearch
Business Today
Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP

The Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power thanked the Congress leadership and former PM Manmohan Singh in his departure note on social media.

Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he posted on X, tagging Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hours later he  joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Vinod Tawde, who said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity. 

Tawde noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well. Jindal, who represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14, will this time contest from the same seat as a BJP candidate.

Published on: Mar 24, 2024, 8:26 PM IST
