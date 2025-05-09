IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely over current India-Pakistan tensions: BCCI official

The Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan, as announced by a BCCI official on Friday, according to a PTI report.
The future of the ongoing edition had been uncertain following the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway due to air raid alerts in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.
"It is not appropriate for cricket to continue during times of war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata.
On Thursday, a report from the Times of India stated that the foreign players from various franchises are feeling anxious and are seeking reassurances from the BCCI and the Indian government in order to remain in the country for the tournament.
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal announced to the media that the league organizers were seeking guidance from the government before determining the next steps for the continuation of the league, following the suspension of the match in Dharamsala.
India conducted missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the death of 26 individuals.
As a result of the ongoing tensions, the Pakistan Super League was relocated to the UAE.
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|May 9
|Friday
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|May 10
|Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|May 11
|Sunday
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|May 11
|Sunday
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 12
|Monday
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|May 13
|Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|May 14
|Wednesday
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 15
|Thursday
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|May 16
|Friday
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|May 17
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|May 18
|Sunday
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|May 18
|Sunday
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|May 20 (Q1)
|Tuesday
|No. 1
|No. 2
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|May 21 (Eliminator)
|Wednesday
|No. 3
|No. 4
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|May 23 (Q2)
|Friday
|Loser of Q1
|Winner of Eliminator
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 25 (Final)
|Sunday
|Winner of Q1
|Winner of Q2
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM