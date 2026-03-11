'No need to panic': Karnataka minister says LPG supply will continue, urges responsible usage

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday reassured the public that there is no need for concern over LPG supplies in the state, PTI reported. Addressing the Karnataka Assembly, Muniyappa said commercial gas supplies would be prioritised for essential services such as hospitals and student hostels, and urged hotels and convention halls to cooperate during the crisis, stressing that household consumers must be given priority.

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He said oil companies have assured the government that every family will receive at least one domestic cylinder per month despite the ongoing supply disruption.

The remarks came during a heated discussion in the Assembly, where Congress legislators and ministers blamed the Centre for the shortage, linking it to the US-Iran conflict, while the BJP accused the ruling party of politicising the issue.

“Due to the US-Iran war, vessels are not coming and shipments have been affected. Along with officials, I held a meeting with oil companies — BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil and GAIL. There is no issue with domestic gas supply. One cylinder will last a family at least 25 days, and it will be supplied,” Muniyappa said.

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He added that domestic LPG supply would remain uninterrupted, with households given priority over commercial users, and appealed to the public not to hoard cylinders or make unnecessary bookings.

“I request people not to use gas excessively in the present situation. They should ensure minimum use and avoid storing or booking additional cylinders,” he said.

Muniyappa said oil companies informed the government that about 20–30% of LPG is produced domestically, while the rest is imported, and shipments have been affected due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

He also warned that the Essential Commodities Act is in force and any black marketing or multiple bookings would invite legal action. He urged hotels, convention halls and commercial users to cooperate until supplies stabilise.

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“This is a national situation, but it can be managed if everyone cooperates and uses gas responsibly,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)