IT dept flags asset discrepancies in Trinamool MLA Debashis Kumar case; ₹1.75 cr seized

West Bengal news: The Income Tax Department has identified discrepancies in the declaration of assets by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Debashis Kumar following search and seizure operations conducted on April 17, 2026. The कार्रवाई, carried out at multiple premises linked to the MLA and his associates, was based on allegations of generation and handling of unaccounted income, according to department sources.

Advertisement

During the searches, officials seized diamond jewellery, gold, and bullion collectively valued at approximately ₹1.75 crore. In addition, ₹6 lakh in cash was recovered from a business entity in which the MLA is reportedly a partner. The findings have raised questions about the accuracy of asset disclosures made in the MLA’s election affidavit.

Preliminary examination suggests inconsistencies between the assets declared in the election affidavit and those uncovered during the raids. Officials noted that certain high-value items, including diamond jewellery and bullion, were not disclosed in the affidavit. Moreover, there appear to be significant differences in the quantity of gold declared and the amount actually found during the searches.

MUST READ: The Jhalmuri moment: What’s driving the craze and how PM Modi’s pit stop fueled the buzz

Advertisement

The probe has also extended to financial records linked to the MLA’s family. According to sources, the income declared in the tax returns of the MLA’s spouse does not appear commensurate with the reduction in liabilities reported in earlier disclosures. Authorities have also sought clarification regarding the increase in overall assets compared to the previous election affidavit.

The Income Tax Department has issued notices seeking detailed explanations on the ownership and source of the seized assets. Investigators are also examining the role of certain associates in facilitating cash transactions and investments linked to the case.

A report outlining the findings has been shared with the Election Commission of India as well as the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal. Further action is expected based on responses to the notices and ongoing scrutiny.

Advertisement

Here’s what happened: PM Modi eats jhalmuri, now Google searches for it hit 22-year high

Separately, the premises of an associate, Miraj D. Shah, were also covered during the operation. Officials noted that a previous search in his case had led to the seizure of jewellery and gold bars. Recent inspection of seized gold bullion, after legal hurdles were addressed, revealed that 8.08 kg carried foreign hallmarks. The information has been forwarded to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to examine potential violations of customs laws.

Authorities have indicated that reassessment proceedings in related cases are underway, and further investigations are in progress.