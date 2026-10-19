‘It doesn’t look like India’: Ashneer Grover shows what makes DLF Camellias homes worth Rs 100 crore

“They have created a different city altogether. It is nothing like India,” Ashneer said while describing the property.

According to Grover, the experience begins even before residents reach their apartments. DLF Camellias is located in Gurugram’s Golf Links, an area with three residential societies. “It is a different world as soon as you enter Golf Links. There are three societies here, one of them being DLF Camellias,” he said.

Don't Miss: Samsung vs Dua Lipa: The $15 million photo fight takes a new turn over TV packaging

Advertisement

One of the features he highlighted was the network of private roads inside the complex. The property is also located next to a golf course and a linear park with a walking path stretching for more than 1 km.

“The real thing for which you pay. The real luxury is the cleanliness and the landscape,” Grover said.

He also pointed to the greenery across the complex, saying the trees provide shade and make the internal roads feel more like a boulevard.

A club that doubles up as a workplace and social space

Grover said he frequently visits the DLF Camellias club even though he does not currently live in his apartment.

“It is because I live in Delhi, and the flat I own here has been leased out to someone. So I don’t enter the apartment at all,” he explained.

Advertisement

The club opens into a boutique coffee shop overlooking the swimming pool. It also has multiple meeting rooms that residents can use for professional gatherings.

“A lot of people here conduct their board meetings in these meeting rooms,” he said.

The entrepreneur also revealed that he wrote his book Doglapan at one of the seating areas in the club.

“I wrote my book Doglapan sitting right here,” he said.

Must Read: WhatsApp multibagger stock tips, inflated share prices and investor losses: ED uncovers 'pump-and-dump' fraud

Another meeting room, called Intimo, can accommodate up to 250 people. The property also has a separate party area for residents who want to entertain guests without bringing them into their private homes.

“If you don’t want people to come to your private house, then you can host them directly at this party area,” he explained.

The complex also has workstations where residents can work or students can study.

“People sometimes work here. Other times, I have seen students do group studies,” Grover said.

He then added a sarcastic comment about the residents, saying, “Yes, kids here do study, in case you thought sab bigde nawab hai.”

Advertisement

From spa and snow room to bowling and a movie theatre

The amenities at the club extend beyond work and socialising. The complex has a spa with a jacuzzi, sauna, tropical shower and a snow room for cold therapy.

“You can get done your hot and cold therapy here,” Ashneer said.

Residents also have access to indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a squash court and an amphitheatre. The club has live breakfast counters as well as several entertainment facilities.

These include a bowling alley, karaoke lounge, piano, large bar, à la carte restaurant, pool table and foosball.

“In the bar area, cricket matches keep running on the screens, and people gather to watch,” Ashneer said.

There is also a separate smoking lounge with couches, along with lockers where residents can store partially smoked cigars.

The complex has a movie theatre as well, which Grover said had received multiple awards for being among the world’s best presidential halls. There is also a separate poker room.

“Of course, no gambling allowed,” he clarified.

For larger gatherings, residents have access to an in-house banquet hall that can accommodate up to 500 people.

“This is good enough for a gathering of up to 500 people. Basically, you don’t have to step out and stay away from reality,” he said.

Advertisement

Grover also pointed out that the outdoor areas are air-conditioned.

Why does a DLF Camellias home cost around Rs 100 crore?

For Grover, the price of these apartments is not simply about the size of the home. He believes buyers are paying for privacy, amenities, greenery and the larger ecosystem created within the property.

“I find it very fundamental for the kind of ecosystem that has been created by DLF. It is a very private place. It doesn’t look like India. Usika premium price aap pay kar rahe ho. I think it is worth a lot more for the facilities,” he said.

Grover, whose net worth has been reported at over Rs 900 crore, did not show viewers the inside of his own apartment during the tour.

“Cannot show you my apartment as I have leased it out. Once they vacate, I will move in and give you the tour of the flat as well,” he said.

For now, his tour offered a glimpse into what residents get beyond the four walls of their homes.

“The amount of greenery you will find here and the number of gardeners you will find here is just amazing,” Grover said.