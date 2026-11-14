Buying stocks based on tips? 7 financial checks every retail investor should make before investing

According to Hemant Sood, Founder and Managing Director, Findoc Group, investors should independently examine company disclosures and financial statements before committing money to any stock.

"A stock tip offers a conclusion without the reasoning behind it. Retail investors should verify that reasoning before committing money," Sood said.

Check the auditor's report

The first step is reviewing the company's auditor report. Qualified opinions, weaknesses in internal financial controls or sudden auditor resignations may indicate governance or accounting concerns.

While these developments do not necessarily make a company unsuitable for investment, they require closer examination.

Compare profits with cash flows

Reported profits do not always translate into actual cash generation.

Sood recommends comparing profit after tax with cash generated from operating activities over three to five years.

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Persistent differences could indicate rising receivables, inventory accumulation or working-capital pressures.

Examine debt and repayment obligations

A company's balance sheet provides important clues about financial stability.

Investors should assess total borrowings, repayment schedules, interest coverage and contingent liabilities.

High debt can amplify returns during favourable business conditions but increase financial vulnerability when demand slows or borrowing costs rise.

Track promoter pledging and related-party transactions

Changes in promoter shareholding and pledged shares can reveal potential risks.

Significant promoter pledging may become problematic if falling stock prices trigger lender action.

Investors should also scrutinise transactions involving promoter-linked entities, including loans and purchases, to assess whether they are commercially justified and fair to minority shareholders.

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Don't ignore stock valuations

Even financially strong companies may deliver disappointing returns if their shares are purchased at excessive valuations.

Sood recommends comparing price-to-earnings ratios and other valuation metrics with industry peers and historical averages.

Verify investment recommendations

Investors should also establish whether stock recommendations originate from credible, appropriately registered market intermediaries.

SEBI has repeatedly cautioned against acting on tips circulated by unregistered advisers and research analysts, particularly through social media.

However, registration alone does not guarantee investment performance.

Sood emphasised that the objective is not to eliminate uncertainty but to make informed investment decisions.