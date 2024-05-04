'It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi camp is...': BJP slams Congress for 'systematically marginalising' Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra

A day after Kishori Lal Sharma submitted his nomination for the important Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They claimed that Rahul's team is deliberately sidelining both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to share that the Congress party neglected Robert Vadra for the Amethi seat. He also suggested that Priyanka Gandhi might soon rebel against the Congress leadership.

"Spare a moment for Robert Vadra, who, despite claiming immense popularity in Amethi, was overlooked for the seat. It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi camp is systematically marginalising both, Priyanka Vadra and her husband, in the Congress. How soon before the sister rebels?" Malviya wrote on X.

Last month, Vadra expressed his desire to enter politics. He disclosed that people from all over the country had been urging him to run for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, the constituency previously held by Rahul Gandhi.

"People want me to step into politics. Whether it's the state assembly elections or the general elections, they feel I need to enter politics. Being a member of the Gandhi family, it's very difficult to stay away from politics. There are demands coming from many places," he said in an interview with IndiaTV.

In another interview with IANS, Vadra said, "I am not only receiving support from party workers across the country to actively engage in politics, but the focus on Amethi has also intensified due to my consistent involvement in campaigning there since 1999."

However, he mentioned that if Rahul Gandhi chooses to run from Amethi again after contesting from Wayanad, he would offer his full support and join him during his campaigns.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He is also running for office from Wayanad in Kerala.