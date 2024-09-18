'It's a solution in search of problem': Asaduddin Owaisi as Cabinet clears 'one nation, one election' proposal

Hours after Cabinet cleared the 'one nation, one elections' proposal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the move, saying it is a solution in search of a problem and "destroys federalism". He also alleged that 'one nation, one poll' compromises democracy, part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

Owaisi, MP from Hyderabad, said that multiple elections aren't a problem for anyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal and local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls. Frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also opposed the move, saying it cannot work in a democracy. "Elections need to be held as and when required if we want our democracy to survive," he said while speaking to reporters. "We don't stand with this."

CPI leader D Raja stated that 'one election' is "impractical and unrealistic". He said many experts have pointed out that under the current Constitution, this cannot be taken forward. "When Parliament meets we must get details on this. If it is pushed, then we need to study the consequences."

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that the Cabinet had accepted the recommendations of a high-level panel on 'one nation, one election'. The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up of an 'Implementation Group' to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee. Simultaneous polls will help save resources, spur development and social cohesion, deepen "foundations of a democratic rubric" and help realise the aspirations of "India, that is Bharat", the panel had said. The panel also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in consultation with state election authorities.

At present, the Election Commission of India is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the local body polls for municipalities and panchayats are managed by state election commissions. The panel recommended as many as 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by state Assemblies.