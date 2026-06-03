It's DK Shivakumar's Sarkara in Karnataka! Siddaramaiah's son, Priyank Kharge among 13 ministers sworn in

Congress veteran D K Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan's Glass House. Senior Congress leader and Siddaramaiah cabinet minister G Parameshwara took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with D K Shivakumar.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar and the 13 ministers.

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The ceremony was attended by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan were also present at the event.

Along with them, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, U T Khader, Eashwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil took oath as ministers.

Priyank Kharge is likely to get the Home Department, whereas G Parameshwara is expected to get Revenue, according to India Today. K Ramalinga Reddy and Krishna Byregowda are expected to get the Bengaluru Development and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) departments, respectively.

Apart from Yathindra and U T Khader, the rest were ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led council of ministers. Khader was the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, whereas Yathindra is Siddaramaiah's son.