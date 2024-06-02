'It's Modi poll, not exit poll': Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after exit polls predict brute majority for NDA

Exit Poll Results 2024: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday rejected the exit poll predictions for the Lok Sabha elections, saying, "It is a fantasy poll and Modi poll". "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll," he said while speaking to reporters a day after exit polls projected a historic win for the BJP-led NDA.

Related Articles

When asked about the number of seats for the INDIA alliance, he said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295."

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll."



When asked about the number of seats for INDIA alliance, he says, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295." pic.twitter.com/YLRYfM4xwW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

Axis My India's exit polls have projected a huge win for the NDA, with seats ranging from 361 to 401. The Congress-led INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is expected to get only 131-166 seats, with the grand old party improving its numbers in Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Gandhi's comment comes a day after leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met in Delhi to take stock of the opposition's preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes. They asserted they will get more than 295 seats, enough for them to form the next government. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc has arrived at the 295-plus figure after feedback from people, which he termed "people's survey".

"The INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats. We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders," Kharge told reporters. "This is a survey of people. People have given this information to our leaders. The government surveys are there and their media friends also inflate figures and put it out. Therefore, we want to tell you about the reality."