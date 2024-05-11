'It's not a hobby anymore...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath wants parents to see gaming as serious career option

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, took to LinkedIn to advocate for the validation of gaming as a serious career option. He insists that video gaming is no longer merely a hobby - it is a lucrative career option that demands recognition and validation.

"This isn't just a hobby anymore but a serious career option that deserves validation from parents and institutions alike," Kamath wrote on LinkedIn along with a snippet of his podcast.

Kamath's call to action comes at a time when the gaming industry has proved itself to be a powerful player in the global markets. Driven by evolving technologies and the growing interest in interactive forms of entertainment, the industry has grown exponentially over the last couple of decades, and analysts predict continued growth for the foreseeable future.

However, a major hurdle for aspiring Indian gamers often lies in the lack of support from their families and educational institutions. Traditional mindsets often view gaming as a frivolous pastime, failing to acknowledge its immense potential.

Kamath argues that ignoring or underestimating the value and potential of this sector could be a grave mistake. But a paradigm shift can only happen if parents and educational institutions invest time and resources in understanding and legitimizing these emerging career choices, he added.



"What worked in the last 20 years will likely not work in the next 20. Interactive forms of entertainment are increasingly taking market share, let's all give the gaming industry the importance it deserves ⭐❤️," Kamath wrote in the post.

Over the past decade, various facets of gaming such as eSports, game design and development, and live streaming, have morphed from being perceived as a pastime into serious, sought-after professions. They offer an array of opportunities to the newer generations of innovative, tech-savvy individuals.

The online gaming industry in India has been booming, with its value reaching around 220 billion rupees in 2023. It's expected to soar even higher, possibly hitting over 388 billion rupees by 2026. This rapid growth has been impressive, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from FY20 to FY23. Looking ahead, by 2028, experts anticipate the industry to reach a staggering Rs 33,243 crore, sustaining a growth rate of 15% annually.