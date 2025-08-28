Business Today
News
india
'It's not about Ukraine at all': Trump hit with backlash for targeting India, sparing China on Russian oil

'It’s not about Ukraine at all': Trump hit with backlash for targeting India, sparing China on Russian oil

Adding fuel to the controversy, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro escalated rhetoric by blaming India directly for prolonging the Ukraine war.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 28, 2025 7:54 AM IST
"Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing," Navarro said, citing impacts on jobs, wages, and taxpayers.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee has blasted the Trump administration for singling out India with 50% tariffs over Russian oil purchases, while letting China, the largest importer of Russian energy, off the hook. 

The move, they warned, is damaging the US-India relationship and undermines strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Democratic members of the committee cited a New York Times analysis and accused the administration of “hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship.” Their message ended with a pointed line: “It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all.”

The tariffs, now affecting over 55% of Indian exports to the US, come as India continues to import discounted Russian oil. But critics say the decision to target India—while sparing China, which buys even more Russian crude—makes little geopolitical or economic sense. 

“The decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all,” the NYT noted.

Adding fuel to the controversy, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro escalated rhetoric by blaming India directly for prolonging the Ukraine war. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Navarro said, “I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.” He accused India of “funding the war machine” by buying Russian oil at a discount.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing,” Navarro said, citing impacts on jobs, wages, and taxpayers. “What’s troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this... India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK? Act like one.”

Navarro’s remarks, paired with the tariff hike, have drawn bipartisan concern that the administration’s policy is overly punitive toward a key strategic partner. 

