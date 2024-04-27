‘Jai Shri Ram’, names of cricketers on answer sheets: UP students pass with 50% marks

Two professors from a state-run university in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, faced suspension following allegations that several students managed to pass exams by just writing "Jai Shri Ram" and names of cricketer on their answer sheets.

The incident was brought to light by Divyanshu Singh, a former student of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, who lodged a request under the Right to Information Act (RTI) on August 3, 2023. He had requested re-evaluations of the answer sheets of 18 pharma students from the first year. He had even provided their roll numbers for the same.

Divyanshu had accused two of the professors Vinay Verma and Ashish Gupta of accepting bribes for passing the students. He formally lodged a complaint, supported by an affidavit, and submitted evidence to the state Governor.

The evidence submitted had highlighted loopholes in the marking system as students who had written slogans like Jai Shri Ram and names of Indian cricket players passed by receiving 50 percent marks.

After receiving the complaint the Raj Bhavan ordered further investigation into the matter in December last year. The university administration also set up an enquiry committee to investigate the matter further.

Upon the re-evaluation of the answer sheets by an external committee it was revealed that the students had been provided marks (0 and 4) on their not so right answers.

Vice-Chancellor Vandana Singh, in an interview with India Today's sister channel UP Tak, confirmed that the recommendation to dismiss two professors involved in the incorrect marking process had been made.

Later, other similar irregularities were spotted that lead to a noticeable difference in the marks after re-evaluation.

In light of the claims, disciplinary action is taken against the involved teachers. The university administration intends to propose action against Professor Vinay Verma and Professor Ashish Gupta.

Professor Verma, who has previously been accused, was also tied to an incident involving the disappearance of a mobile phone containing cash during an examination, which resulted in his suspension from administrative duties.