CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: Results out likely in May first week, check time, how to check CBSE results; Details here

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: Results out likely in May first week, check time, how to check CBSE results; Details here

The CBSE Class 10 result and CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 soon. The central board has not provided any details regarding the official release date and time of the CBSE result 2024. However, the board is expected to disclose the details with regard to the results soon. 

The CBSE Class 10 result and CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the board's official website, results.cbse.nic. 

Students can also check their results through CBSE’s official website cbseresults.nic.in after they are declared. Students will also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker. 

The exams for CBSE of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over two months between February 15, 2024 and April 2, 2024.

How to check CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results?

1. Visit the official website of the CBSE

2. Click on the CBSE Board Result 2024 link 

3. Login to the account

4. Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

5. You can now check the CBSE Class 10 results and CBSE Class 12 results.

You can check the result and download it too.

Published on: Apr 26, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
