Jaipur son kills mother after heated WiFi argument, father says ‘hang him’

Jaipur police have arrested a 31-year-old man, Naveen Singh, for the shocking murder of his mother, Santosh, 51, following an argument over a disconnected WiFi connection.

Investigators said the dispute escalated quickly, with Naveen allegedly strangled his mother before repeatedly hitting her on the head with a wooden stick. Santosh was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The tragedy struck just months before the family was preparing to celebrate the wedding of their daughter in February 2026, turning joy into grief.

The victim’s husband and Naveen’s father, Laxman Singh, a Delhi Police constable, expressed his anguish in strong words. “He was the only son who ruined his family by killing his mother. Hang him; we have no connection with him anymore,” he said, as quoted by Navbharat.

According to Laxman, his son had been addicted to drugs for several years and often isolated himself in his room. Relations within the family had become so strained that the father had not spoken to him for months before the crime.

Police revealed that Naveen, a Bachelor of Arts graduate, had previously worked with Genpact but had been unemployed for some time. Investigators believe his joblessness aggravated his drug abuse and violent behaviour, leading to repeated clashes at home.

A police and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the family home, collected samples, and seized the stick believed to be the murder weapon. Naveen is now in police custody and is being interrogated.

Authorities have described the killing as one of the most disturbing cases in recent times, highlighting the devastating mix of addiction, unemployment, and domestic strife that led to the fatal outburst.