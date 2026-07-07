Jakarta looks to import EVMs: Indonesia set to sign MoU with India on poll management

Indonesia is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India on election management and the export of customised Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The proposed agreement will cover cooperation in election technology, human resource development, capacity building, and the exchange of best practices. It will also pave the way for the export of customised Indian EVMs to Indonesia.

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"India is emerging as a preferred partner in election management, sharing its technology, institutional experience and best practices with partner countries," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

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Indonesia Turns To India

Home to nearly 288 million people and the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia is looking to India for election technology, institutional support and management expertise as it seeks to modernise its electoral system.

"When democracies around the world look for trusted election expertise, India is becoming their first choice," an official said, citing Indonesia's interest in acquiring Indian-made EVMs.

According to the report, officials from both countries have already exchanged visits to study India's EVM design, election supervision systems, voter awareness initiatives, and digital tools for democratic governance.

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India's Election Model Gains Global Reach

India's election management system has increasingly found acceptance abroad.

The Election Commission has signed cooperation agreements with election management bodies of 28 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Chile, Fiji, Mexico, and South Africa.

Bhutan became the first country to adopt customised Indian EVMs with technical assistance from India. Nepal received customised machines for pilot use along with institutional support, while Namibia became India's first commercial success story by using Indian-made EVMs in national elections. Later, Namibia also adopted Indian VVPAT units.

The ECI has also supplied indelible ink for elections in countries including Madagascar, Myanmar, Cambodia, Fiji, Bhutan, Sierra Leone, and Mongolia.

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How Indonesia Votes Now

Indonesia currently conducts elections using paper ballots.

During the 2024 general election, voters received up to five colour-coded ballot papers for the presidential election and different tiers of the legislature. They marked their preferred candidates by punching a hole in the ballot paper with a nail - a method locally known as coblos - before placing the folded ballots into ballot boxes.

Votes are counted manually and publicly at polling stations before being tabulated at the village, district, provincial, and national levels. Indonesia also uses the Sirekap digital system to upload and assist with vote tabulation, but voting itself is not conducted electronically.

(With inputs from PTI)

