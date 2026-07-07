Adani Green Energy Q1 results: Earnings date, expectations, stock price target and more 

Shares of Adani Green Energy, which have surged 65% in three months, are likely to take into account the Q1 earnings of the firm later this month. Adani Green Energy shares, are trading near their 52-week high of Rs 1566.60, reached on July 6 this year. The firm said it would declare Q1 earnings on July 22 this year.

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"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," said the firm.

In the current session, Adani Green Energy shares were trading 1.37% lower at Rs 1527.45 against the previous close of Rs 1548.70

Brokerage Emkay Global has assigned a price target of Rs 1500 for the Adani Group stock.

Net profit in Q1 is expected at Rs 1056.2 crore, rising 45.5% against Rs 725.8 crore profit in the year ago period. Net sales may rise 19.7% to Rs 4550.3 crore in the June quarter against Rs 3800 crore a year ago.

EBITDA is likely to rise 32% to Rs 4005.3 crore in the last quarter.

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According to Emkay, higher power sales and improved realization are expected to drive earnings.

It estimates power sales to increase 25% yoy/31% qoq in 1QFY27E, supported by capacity expansion to 20.1GW from 19.3GW between the two quarter-ends, along with sequential improvement in CUFs.

Merchant tariff rates have also improved, with overall book realization expected to improve 3% qoq to Rs3.2/kWh. "We estimate consolidated EBITDA to increase 32% yoy and 39% qoq to Rs 4010 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (APAT) is expected to rise 46% yoy to Rs 1060 crore," said the brokerage.

Q4 earnings

Adani Green Energy reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 514 crore in the fourth quarter compared to Rs 383 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue from core operations surged 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,504 crore in Q4 of FY2025-26 compared to Rs 3,073 crore in the year ago period.