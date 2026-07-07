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Historic first! Why Trump rang the opening bells of New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq from Oval Office

Historic first! Why Trump rang the opening bells of New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq from Oval Office

The symbolic ceremony comes as Trump continues to spotlight the stock market as a barometer of the US economy ahead of the November mid-term elections, even as inflation and the cost of living remain key concerns.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Historic first! Why Trump rang the opening bells of New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq from Oval OfficeAfter formally opening trading, Trump expressed optimism about the future direction of US equities.

In a first-of-its-kind event, US President Donald Trump on Monday rang the opening bells for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq from the Oval Office, marking the launch of the Trump Accounts programme aimed at encouraging long-term investing among American children.

The symbolic ceremony comes as Trump continues to spotlight the stock market as a barometer of the US economy ahead of the November mid-term elections, even as inflation and the cost of living remain key concerns.

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Announcing the event, the White House said: "FOR THE FIRST TIME FROM THE OVAL: President Donald J. Trump rings the NYSE and Nasdaq opening bell to officially launch http://TRUMPACCOUNTS.GOV!"

The Trump Accounts programme is designed to enable children to invest in stock index funds.  According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the initiative seeks to expand participation in equity markets by increasing access for households that currently have little or no direct exposure to stocks.

"Through Trump Accounts, President Trump is creating an ownership economy where all citizens become shareholders. 38 per cent of American families do not have any exposure to our great equity markets, but with Trump Accounts, over time, we can get that number to zero," Bessent said.

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After formally opening trading, Trump expressed optimism about the future direction of US equities.

"It's going to go up — I think the market's going to go through the roof," he said.

With the mid-term elections approaching, Trump has increasingly linked his economic messaging to the performance of US financial markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 7, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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