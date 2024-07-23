Jammu & Kashmir: 1 Soldier killed in Battal sector as Indian Army thwart terrorist infiltration

One Indian Army soldier was killed on Tuesday while troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Battal sector.

The gunfire exchange occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Military's White Knight Corps confirmed on X that counter operations are still ongoing.

The latest encounter occurred in the Battal sector of Poonch district.

A day earlier, one soldier and a civilian were injured as security forces prevented twin terror attacks on an Army post and a Village Defence Group (VDG) house in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the area was cordoned off by a joint team of the Army, police, CRPF, and VDGs following intermittent exchanges of fire with terrorists throughout the day.

The Army camp was attacked by about three Pakistani terrorists, India Today quoted sources as saying. The camp was near the home of a VDG member who recently received the Shaurya Chakra for his role in a 2023 anti-terror operation in the same area.

Officials reported that the terrorists first fired on the VDG member's house in Gundha, Khawas tehsil, and threw grenades when security personnel responded. Around 4 am, the terrorists attacked a newly established Army post in the area, leading to another exchange of fire.

The injured soldier and civilian have been hospitalized.

A terrorist is believed to have been killed, though the body has not yet been recovered.

On July 19, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, killing two terrorists. In a separate incident, two soldiers were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district.

The Rajouri attack on Monday was the 14th terror attack in the Jammu region. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of 10 security personnel and nine pilgrims, with 58 people injured. Security forces have neutralized five terrorists during these incidents.