Jammu & Kashmir: 4 BSF jawans killed, 28 injured in bus crash

Four BSF jawans were killed, and 28 others were injured on Friday when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was carrying 36 soldiers when it plunged into a ravine near the village of Brell.

The hired bus was transporting 36 BSF jawans for election duty during the second phase of the Assembly polls when it fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in the Budgam district. A rescue operation began with the help of locals, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Photos from the scene show the bus severely damaged.

