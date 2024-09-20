Jammu & Kashmir: 4 BSF jawans killed, 28 injured in bus crash

scorecardresearch
Four BSF jawans were killed, and 28 others were injured on Friday when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was carrying 36 soldiers when it plunged into a ravine near the village of Brell.

The hired bus was transporting 36 BSF jawans for election duty during the second phase of the Assembly polls when it fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in the Budgam district. A rescue operation began with the help of locals, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Photos from the scene show the bus severely damaged.

The story will be updated soon

Published on: Sep 20, 2024, 8:53 PM IST
