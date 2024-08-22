Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: NC's Farooq Abdullah announces alliance with Congress, seat-sharing finalised

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced that the NC and Congress have finalised the seat-sharing for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "The alliance is on track and it will go on well with God's grace," Abdullah said after meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi who are currently in J&K.

When asked about the seat-sharing, the NC chief said: "It is final, it will be approved by this evening...This (alliance) has been done on all 90 seats."

Abdullah said the Congress and the NC are together and the CPM is also with the alliance. "Tarigami sahab (CPM's MY Tarigami) is also with us. I hope that our people are with us so that we can win and do better for the people."

Earlier today, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah at the latter's residence in Srinagar.

India Today reported that Congress wants to contest 12 seats in the Kashmir Valley, while offering 12 seats to the NC in the Jammu division. The Jammu division has 43 assembly seats, while Muslim-dominated Kashmir has 47.

When asked about pre or poll alliance with the PDP, Abdullah said this will be decided after the assembly elections. "Let us first go through the poll, then we will look into these things. No doors are closed for anyone."

Responding to a question on the common minimum program for alliance with Congress, Abdullah said, "...Our common program is to fight election, to defeat the divisive forces that exist in the country."