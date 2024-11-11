scorecardresearch
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 voting: How to search your name in electoral roll

Feedback

As Jharkhand heads to the polls, here's how you can check if your name is on the voter list ahead of the two voting phases.

This time, Jharkhand's 81-seat assembly elections will take place in two phases, unlike the five phases in 2019. Voting will occur on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

The Congress is supporting the JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as they aim to stay in power, while the BJP is hoping for a comeback. As Jharkhand heads to the polls, here's how you can check if your name is on the voter list ahead of the two voting phases.

EPIC number method 

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number to check your details. The EPIC number is the alphanumeric code printed in bold on the card. Simply visit the electoral search page, choose the "Search by EPIC" option, and enter your EPIC number, state, and the captcha. If your name is on the voter list, your district and Assembly constituency details will appear on the screen.

General information method

If you don't have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can still find your name on the voter list using basic information. Visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by Details" option. Enter your name, age, state, and district, along with the captcha. If your name is listed, your details will appear on the screen.

 

Published on: Nov 11, 2024, 9:02 PM IST
