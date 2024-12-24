scorecardresearch
J&K: 5 soldiers lose lives as Army vehicle falls into deep gorge in Poonch

The vehicle, part of the 11 Madras Light Infantry (11 MLI), was traveling from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post when the accident occurred.

Five soldiers lost their lives when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Balnoi area of Mendhar, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, officials reported.

The vehicle, part of the 11 Madras Light Infantry (11 MLI), was traveling from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post when the accident occurred. Reports indicate that the vehicle plummeted nearly 350 feet into the gorge as it approached its destination.

Upon receiving the report, the Quick Reaction Team of 11 Madras Light Infantry (11 MLI) swiftly reached the scene to carry out rescue operations. The injured soldiers were given immediate medical attention, and efforts are ongoing to evacuate them for advanced medical care.

In a related incident last month, an Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, resulting in one fatality and another injury.

The accident occurred on November 4 near Badog village in Kalakote, leaving Naik Badri Lal and Sepoy Jai Prakash critically injured. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Lal sadly succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On November 2, a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district claimed the lives of three individuals, including a woman and her 10-month-old son, when their car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge. Three others sustained critical injuries in the incident.

Published on: Dec 24, 2024, 7:47 PM IST
