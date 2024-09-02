scorecardresearch
Business Today
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Congress names 6 candidates for Phase 2, fields Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

The Congress has fielded Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri

Congress candidates for J&K Elections Phase 2 Congress candidates for J&K Elections Phase 2

The Congress on Monday released its list of 6 candidates for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The grand old party has fielded Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri.

Congress candidates for J&K Elections Phase 2

Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra  
Reasi: Mumtaz Khan
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: Bhupender Jamwal
Rajouri: Iftkar Ahmed
Thannamandi: Shabir Ahmad Khan
Surankote: Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary


The Congress is contesting the J&K elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC). As per the deal, the two parties have decided to contest 83 seats together – 51 would be contested by the NC and 32 by the Congress.

The NC and Congress will have a friendly contest in five seats - Sopore, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Doda, and Nagrota. 

The polling for the second phase will take place on September 25. 

Published on: Sep 02, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
