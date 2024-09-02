J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Congress names 6 candidates for Phase 2, fields Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

The Congress on Monday released its list of 6 candidates for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The grand old party has fielded Bhupender Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Iftkar Ahmed from Rajouri.

Congress candidates for J&K Elections Phase 2

Central Shalteng: Tariq Hameed Karra

Reasi: Mumtaz Khan

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: Bhupender Jamwal

Rajouri: Iftkar Ahmed

Thannamandi: Shabir Ahmad Khan

Surankote: Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary

The Central Election Committee has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing second phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/UgNRKbXEks — Congress (@INCIndia) September 2, 2024



The Congress is contesting the J&K elections in alliance with the National Conference (NC). As per the deal, the two parties have decided to contest 83 seats together – 51 would be contested by the NC and 32 by the Congress.

The NC and Congress will have a friendly contest in five seats - Sopore, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Doda, and Nagrota.

The polling for the second phase will take place on September 25.