J&K Assembly passes resolution for restoration of special status, BJP calls out 'rat race' among parties

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

Amidst din in the assembly, J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir revoked by the Centre in August 2019, newswire PTI reported.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution added.

The resolution, however, faced stiff opposition from BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma. The BJP said that the resolution to restore special status was not part of the listed businesss.

LoP further said that there is a 'rat race' among parties in J&K "but they all know nothing is going to happen". He said that the abrogation of Article 370 took place via an Act of Parliament.

Furthermore, BJP leaders tore the copies of the resolution and threw its pieces into the well of the House. Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed also tried to rush to the well but was stopped by the assembly marshals.

NC members, on the other hand, raised slogans saying that the resolution be passed. Nizamuddin Bhat, Congress MLA from Bandipora, said that the BJP leaders have done a "dishonour" to the House, while adding they have violated the rules.

He further noted that every member has a right to speak on the issue but the BJP leaders continued sloganeering against the resolution.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said if the opposition members do not want to speak, “I will put it to vote”. Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House. The Speaker then adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

In 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. This resulted in the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.