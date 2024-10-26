Jammu & Kashmir terror attack: Security forces intensify search operations after deadly attack in Gulmarg

Security forces have ramped up search operations in the forests surrounding Gulmarg and Butapathri, deploying drones and helicopters to locate the terrorists involved in a fatal attack on army vehicles that left two soldiers and two civilian porters dead on Thursday evening.

The combing operations commenced early Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) and subsequently expanded into the hinterland. Officials reported receiving specific intelligence that the assailants retreated into the dense forests following the ambush.

"The search effort is extensive, covering a vast forest area that links the LoC with Uri and Baramulla on one side and Budgam on the other. We remain optimistic about tracking down the attackers," stated a senior officer involved in the operation.

What happened?

The attack took place on Thursday evening when a convoy transporting personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was ambushed near Botapathri, approximately 6 kilometres from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg. The deceased have been identified as Rifleman Jeevan Singh, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, and porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

A defence spokesperson emphasised the involvement of Pakistani terrorists, accusing them of purposefully targeting local civilians to instil fear as the region moves towards stability. “The tragic loss of two Kashmiri porters highlights the sinister motives behind these attacks,” the spokesperson said.

The attack was reportedly claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF), suspected to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

In a show of respect, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath in honour of the fallen soldiers, expressing that "India will never forget their selfless service and supreme sacrifice." He conveyed solidarity with the victims' families through a post on X.

Speaking at a media briefing in Udhampur, Lieutenant General Kumar outlined a strategic response to such attacks aimed at fostering a better relationship between the military and the civilian population, particularly engaging the youth in nationalist narratives, the Hindustan Times reported.

The political controversy

The attack has also spurred political controversy, with opposition leaders criticising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for failing to maintain peace and security in the region. Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, extended his condolences to the families of the victims while highlighting ongoing security concerns. "The reality is that the state remains under constant threat from terrorist activities," he stated.

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah urged Pakistan to halt state-sponsored terrorism, questioning the motives behind such violence against innocents. "Is it to ruin our future?" he asked.

People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone condemned the recent uptick in terror incidents, expressing concern over attacks occurring after the reinstatement of an elected government. "This reflects the contempt these elements have for democratic processes," he tweeted, sending thoughts to the victims' families.