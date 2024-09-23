J&K Elections 2024: Campaigning ends for phase 2, key contenders and constituencies

Campaigning for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Monday evening, setting the stage for a crucial vote on September 25. This phase will cover 26 assembly constituencies across six districts, with prominent figures like former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina among the key contenders.

The election battle has been intense, with both ruling and opposition heavyweights leading campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were at the forefront, addressing rallies in Srinagar and Poonch, respectively. This marks the first assembly election in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into union territories in 2019.

The second phase will determine the fate of 239 candidates, including Omar Abdullah. Key constituencies going to the polls in the second phase are Nowshera, Central-Shalteng, Ganderbal, and Budhal.

Other prominent candidates in the fray include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina (Nowshera assembly seat), Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra (Central-Shalteng), Apni party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Sagar (Khanyar), Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and Choudhary Zulfikar (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote), both of whom are fighting on a BJP ticket.

The daylong polling on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 7 am. The highest 93 candidates are trying their luck from eight seats of Srinagar district, followed by 46 in five seats of Budgam district, 34 in five seats of Rajouri district, 25 in three seats of Poonch district, 21 in two seats of Ganderbal district and 20 in three seats of Reasi district. A total of 3,502 polling stations have been set up in the poll-bound constituencies with adequate security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling.

There are 25.78 lakh eligible voters in the penultimate phase of the three-phase assembly elections. An estimated 61.38 per cent of the electorate cast their ballots in the first phase of polling on September 18, while the third phase of elections covering the remaining 40 assembly segments will go to polls in the final phase on October 1.

For the second phase, PM Modi addressed two rallies, one each in Srinagar and Katra in Reasi district, on September 19, while Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies in Mendhar, Surankote, Thanamandi, Rajouri and Nowshera in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The star campaigners of the Congress included its president Mallikarjun Kharge and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi addressed two rallies -- one in the Surankote constituency in Poonch and another in the Central-Shalteng segment in Srinagar -- to pull the curtains on the high-pitched campaign of the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)