J&K terror attack: Five soldiers injured after terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Gulmarg

Five soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Botapather area of North Kashmir’s Gulmarg on October 24, NDTV reported.

The attack comes hours after a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot at and injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The injured man was later identified as Pritam Singh.

The attack earlier today was the second in Ganderbal in the past 72 hours. Officials said that a search operation has been launched to find the terrorists.

In a deadly attack, six labourers and a doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20. The victims included a Kashmiri doctor and six people employed with a construction company, who had returned to their camp in the evening. Among the six were three labourers, a manager, a mechanical engineer and a designer.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who took office on October 16, described the attacks as “dastardly”.

According to police, at least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the camp that housed the workers of APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18. On April 17, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

On February 7, Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists in the old city area of Srinagar. Another non-local worker, Rohit Mashi, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries three days later.