JP Nadda on HMPV virus in India: 'Not a new virus, no cause for alarm'

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus first identified in 2001, is not new and has been circulating globally for years, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday, addressing concerns following reports of rising cases in China and three cases in India.

"Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It spreads through air, by way of respiration, and can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and early spring months," Nadda stated.

The Health Ministry, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is closely monitoring the situation in China and neighboring countries. “The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us,” he added.

The minister further said that a review of data by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has shown no surge in respiratory infections within India. To ensure preparedness, he said, a Joint Monitoring Group chaired by the Director General of Health Services held a meeting on January 4 to assess the situation.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the Health Minister reassured.

HMPV, which typically spreads via respiratory droplets, tends to be more active in colder months. Experts advise maintaining hygiene and consulting healthcare providers if severe symptoms develop.

So far, three cases of HMPV have been detected in the country—two in Bengaluru, and one in Gujarat.