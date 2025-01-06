'Don't compare HMPV with Covid': AIIMS Delhi Professor as three cases of HMPV detected in India

Amid concerns over the emergence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, medical experts are urging calm, emphasising that the virus is neither new nor comparable to Covid-19. So far, three cases of HMPV have been detected in the country — two in Bengaluru, and one in Gujarat.

Related Articles

Speaking on the virus, Dr Neeraj Nischal, Additional Professor for Internal Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said HMPV should not be compared with Covid-19. "Let's not compare HMPV with Covid-19. Because Covid was a completely new virus, and none of us had immunity against it. HMPV has been described clearly since 2001. There is evidence that this virus has been with us way back from the late 1950s. By the age of 10, the majority of children develop immunity against this virus," he said while speaking with ANI.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry reported that two cases had been detected in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao held a review meeting and assured the public there was no cause for alarm.

"Influenza-like illnesses, that is, respiratory illnesses, in that 1% of the illnesses are normally due to this HMPV virus. It is a very normal thing, and there are no fatalities in this. People get it, they are affected for a few days, and it passes on. That is the same HMPV that has been detected in Bengaluru. There is no surge of cases and no serious situation has emerged anywhere in the country," he said.

In Gujarat, where one case has been reported, health officials echoed similar sentiments. Dr Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, emphasised the need for precaution rather than panic. "This virus is not new. This has been there for years. Infection cases are seen especially during winter. There is no vaccination or specific drug for this virus infection; treatment is provided as per symptoms. If we maintain everything, recovery is made in 5-7 days."

Dr Joshi also urged people to isolate themselves if they experience symptoms like fever, cold, or cough and recommended wearing masks if necessary.

What Is HMPV?

HMPV, first discovered in 2001, is a respiratory virus belonging to the Paramyxoviridae family, closely related to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact with infected individuals, or touching contaminated surfaces. While it can affect people of all ages, those with low immunity—particularly children and the elderly—are more vulnerable.

Globally, HMPV recently gained attention following an outbreak in China, leading to comparisons with the Covid-19 pandemic, which also originated there. However, Indian health officials stress that the situation is entirely different. "What they are talking about in China...right now, it is not connected to what is over here," Minister Gundurao clarified.

Health authorities in India are closely monitoring the situation, but as of now, there is no indication of a surge or serious outbreak. Experts advise basic hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding crowded places when symptomatic, as effective preventive measures.

