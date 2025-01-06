HMPV outbreak in India: Here are 10 things to keep yourself safe from the spreading infection 

Following the detection of two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the state, the Karnataka government on January 6 urged people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19.
The resurgence of the new outbreak has triggered concerns of Covid-19 pandemic among the masses wild speculations on the new virus, which coincidentally spiked similar to the Covid outbreak during the winter months of 2019-20.
Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Karnataka, said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.
The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose or eyes.
Here are the steps to keep infection at bay
The Union health ministry has emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries
A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad Gujarat has been detected with HMPV infection, while two cases have been detected in Karnataka.
There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Management focuses on alleviating symptoms with supportive care like rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications for pain, fever, and congestion. Severe cases might require hospitalisation for oxygen therapy or IV fluids.
Mild cases of human HMPV usually last a few days to a week. In severe cases, it will probably take longer to feel better. However, lingering symptoms, like a cough, may take longer to go away.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today